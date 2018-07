× Right two lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed near exit 217 to Patterson Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro closed down on Friday afternoon.

The right two lanes of I-40 are closed near exit 217 to Patterson Street and are now expected to reopen until 5:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the closure.