EUCLID, Ohio — A police officer in Euclid, Ohio, showed compassion and care after a resident called the police to report her ramp was stolen from her front porch.

Officer James Aoki went to a house of a senior resident on Saturday night who wanted to report her aluminum ramp had been stolen.

Officer Aoki worked with her family and returned on Sunday with a temporary ramp.

A Facebook post describing what happened has been viewed more than 4,000 times.