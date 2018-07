× Myrtle Beach faces another deadly fall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Another deadly fall took place at Myrtle Beach on Friday, according to The Sun News.

The Sun News reports that a person fell from the Island Vista Resort on N. Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach police are currently investigating.

This incident follows a Myrtle Beach death on Tuesday when a woman fell from a balcony at the Westgate Resort and another on June 20 when a man fell from the Patricia Grand Hotel.