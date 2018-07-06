Man accused of racism no longer employed by Sonoco after viral community pool incident in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM -- Conflict erupted at a community pool when a white man asked a black woman to show him her ID to prove she had a right to be there.

News of the incident quickly went viral when the woman, Jasmine Abhulimen, listed on Facebook as Jasmine Edwards, posted footage to Facebook, writing "This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool."

Adam Bloom, 40, identified by the Winston-Salem Police Department, asked for Edwards address, which she provided, and an ID to prove that she lived where she said she did. When she refused to provide an ID, Bloom called the police.

A statement from Bloom's attorney states, "When violations of these regulations occur, it is Mr. Bloom's job to either address and correct the violation or remove the member from the pool. Over the past seven years Mr. Bloom has had to ask for IDs of pool patrons and removed those who did not have valid memberships an average of four times every season, in an effort to enforce the pool's adopted regulations."

The Winston-Salem Police Department has released tape of Bloom's call. In it, Bloom reports a non-resident that refuses to leave and describes himself as the chairman of the pool.

Officers arrived at the Glenridge Community Swimming Pool at 1:21 p.m. in response to the disturbance call and spoke with Bloom and Abhulimen, according to a news release. They determined that Abhulimen had a pool access card which provided her with proper access to the pool.

No crime was committed, according to WSPD.

"Our WSPD Officers are trained and expected to respond to calls for service to make sure everyone involved is safe, and to de-escalate situations without any bias toward any of the participant," a statement from WSPD reads. "In this case Officers Lazusky and McKaughan both resolved the issue without escalating the situation either between the participants, or between either of the participants and our Officers. This type of performance occurred as expected and was based on the Officers overall training and experience as professional law enforcement officers. Under my command the women and men of the Winston-Salem Police Department consistently attempt to resolve incidents while maintaining respect for all persons involved."

In light of this incident, Bloom's employer Sonoco, a packaging company, released a statement stating that Bloom is no longer employed by the company.

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018