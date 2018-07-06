× Man accused of attacking teenager at restaurant for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat is arrested

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A man shown on video apparently attacking a teenager for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat has been arrested.

WFAA reported that Kino Jimenez, 30, of Universal City, Texas, was arrested at his home on Thursday night and faces a charge of theft.

A video posted to social media appears to show him throwing a drink at a teenager at a restaurant and then stealing his “Make America Great Again” hat.

It reportedly happened recently at a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio. The video has been viewed millions of times.

The teenage victim said some of his hair was pulled out when the hat was ripped off his head. He said he was with friends and the man was not provoked at all.

Whataburger released a statement saying they are shocked by the video and don’t condone such behavior.

The restaurant said no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident.