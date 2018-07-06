× Lexington man charged with multiple sex offenses

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man has been charged with numerous sex offenses, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Britton Holder, 37, who lives on Floyd Road in Lexington, has been charged with four counts of first-degree sex offense with a child under 13 and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On March 11, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report in regards to an alleged sex offense against a juvenile.

Upon further investigation, and the victim being interviewed, detectives are alleging that Holder did commit numerous sexual acts against the minor within the past two years.

Holder was arrested on Thursday and was placed in the Davidson County Jail on a $300,000 secured bond. His court date is scheduled for Aug. 7.