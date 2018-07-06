Graham High School Choir rocks out with Foreigner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- The Graham High School Choir had the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday.

"I went to a Foreigner concert last year and I saw a choir on stage and I thought, 'wouldn't it be neat if my choir could do it,'" said Choir Director Jennifer Wells.

That's when Wells entered her students into a radio station contest to see if she could get her choir onstage with the legendary '80s rock band.

"As soon as we heard congratulations we just started screaming," said recent graduate Kris Richmond.

After the Tuesday show, the choir left, still in disbelief.

"I think about it and it`s like, dang, that really happened. We were on stage with Foreigner and we sang and there were thousand of people there, so I still think about it," Richmond said. "It`s pretty crazy."

Foreigner is known for several big hits including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice” and "Juke Box Hero.”