× First Street Draught House, well-known pub in Winston-Salem, closing later this month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A well-known bar and grill in Winston-Salem is closing.

First Street Draught House at 1500 W. 1st St. closes Saturday, July 14, the business posted to Facebook.

“Many factors have contributed to this decision and it was one of the toughest decisions we have ever made,” the post read. “We appreciate all of our customers that came through the doors over the past years. It was a pleasure serving you all!!”

The bar has been open for many years and has several brews on tap and a menu that includes burgers, wraps, pizza and sandwiches.