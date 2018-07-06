× Eight people rescued after inner tube trip on Dan River during storm

MADISON, N.C. — Eight adults were rescued from the Dan River while inner-tubing during a storm on Friday.

The eight were rescued at the river at the end of Dolly Road with no injuries, according to Madison Rescue Squad Chief Rusty Gray.

Huntsville and Madison Fire Departments and Rockingham County EMS provided support on the scene.

“This was a great team effort by a diverse group of emergency responders,” said Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.

After rescue, the eight were taken to a shuttle bus and left for the Dan River Adventures office on Webster Road in Stoneville.

Two people told FOX8 that the weather changed quickly, so they decided to pull off onto a bank and waited for about a half hour to be rescued.

Dan River Adventures had no comment. The people who were rescued said they signed a waiver.