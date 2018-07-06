× Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2018’s Atlantic hurricane season

Beryl has become the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Beryl is about 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles — a group of islands in the Caribbean — and has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the Friday 5 a.m. advisory from the NHC. Beryl is moving west at 14 mph.

Beryl is expected to gain speed and move in a west-northwesterly direction through the weekend, and the weak Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen Friday, the hurricane center said.

Hurricane #Beryl Advisory 4: Tiny Beryl Becomes the First Hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2018