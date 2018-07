× Battleground Avenue blocked due to downed power lines

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue are temporarily closed along an approximately 0.2 mile stretch from Cornwallis Drive to Fernwood Drive due to power lines downed by the afternoon storm.

Officials are diverting traffic to Lawndale Drive and ask motorists to use caution when travelling through this area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.