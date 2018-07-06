× 2 people hurt in explosion, fire at North Carolina propane operation

CLINTON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an explosion at a North Carolina propane cylinder manufacturing and filling plant.

WRAL reported that crews responded Friday afternoon to a fire at Rapid Xchange Clinton where one person had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Homes and businesses near the explosion were evacuated. The fire burned parts of a nearby farm field and some woods.

There is no word on what caused the explosion or the name and conditions of the victims.