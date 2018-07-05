× Wrangler lends a hand to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Denim brand Wrangler put their best foot and materials forward to help Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro develop a new home.

Wrangler is providing 1,000 feet of home insulation made from recycled denim fabric and rallying dozens of headquarters employees to volunteer during the installation.

“This is the sixth Habitat Greensboro home Wrangler has sponsored, but it’s the first time they’ve provided more than volunteers,” Habitat Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin said in a news release. “It’s hard to believe the insulation in this Habitat home came from recycled denim material. Being green and energy efficient are two very important parts of the process on every home we build, and it is wonderful that Wrangler’s recycled scrap denim will make these houses energy efficient for decades to come. We thank Wrangler for its long-term support of Habitat Greensboro and our mission of providing affordable housing for our community.”

The recycled denim came from scraps, leftover samples and distribution center culls that were shredded and re-manufactured into home insulation by Bonded Logic with help from Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program, according to the release. The UltraTouch Denim Insulation is designed for maximal thermal performance, sound absorption and no fiberglass or chemical irritants.

An estimated 235 volunteers from Wrangler and parent company VF will offer up their time for this project, according to the release. Projections place completion of the project in October.

As part of the Blue Jeans Go Green partnership, Wrangler has insulated homes, schools and community buildings in Lumberton and Greensboro, N.C., as well as Houston, Texas. Wranglers help in Lumberton aided rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Matthew and help in Houston aided efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

“At Wrangler, we know the linear system of production is not sustainable for our planet. The circular approach of this project ensures a valuable resource, in this case scrap cotton, stays out of landfills,” said Wrangler Sustainability Director Roian Atwood. “Plus, natural cotton fiber insulation can help keep an entire family warm in their home during winter—just like a good pair of Wrangler jeans.”