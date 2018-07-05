× Winston-Salem man arrested, allegedly embezzled $250k from Hanesbrands Inc.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Edward Hilton Graham, 50, of Winston-Salem faces charges after allegedly converting more than $275,000 from Hanesbrands Inc. to his personal use since 2015.

Graham is charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was taken into the custody of the Winston-Salem Police Department on July 5 and placed under a $500,000 secure bond, according to a news release.

Since October 2017, WSPD’s Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the claim by Hanes. The division’s Financial Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of misuse of an undisclosed amount of the business’s funds, the police department reports.

Detectives continue to investigate and additional charges may follow.

Graham’s court date is set for July 26.