Video shows teenager attacked at Whataburger restaurant for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A teenager in Texas said he was attacked at a Whataburger restaurant for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat supporting President Donald Trump.

KABB reported that the attacker was caught on camera Tuesday throwing a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard’s face — before leaving with his red hat.

Hunter said some of his hair was pulled out when the hat was ripped off his head. He said he was with friends and the man was not provoked at all.

They posted the video to social media to try to find out who the attacker is. Hunter has filed a police report.

The video has since received millions of views.

Whataburger released a statement saying they are shocked by the video and don’t condone such behavior.

The restaurant said no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident.