Three kids ejected from a van in Charlotte car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three kids were ejected from a van in a Thursday morning collision with a sedan on South Boulevard, according to WCNC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that as the van was turning left into a Public Storage facility, a sedan travelling inbound on South Boulevard T-boned the van.

The sedan driver, Carl Wells, 24, was taken into custody after admitting to drinking and driving. WCNC reports that this is Wells’ third arrest this year for driving while intoxicated.

The collision left five people hospitalized. Four were brought to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening or potentially life-threatening injuries while one other person was brought to Novant Main with serious injuries.