Teen injured in Davidson County wreck has died

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old who was injured in a crash in Welcome Tuesday morning has passed away.

At 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Rachel Wagner was driving west in a 2007 Honda Civic when the vehicle ran off Bethesda Road while rounding a curve, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway before running off again and crashing into a tree.

Shane Wagner, Rachel’s dad, told FOX8 she was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. but they kept her body on a ventilator until her organs could be donated.