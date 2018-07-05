× Stoneville man charged with setting fire to house he rented

STONEVILLE — The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man Thursday for allegedly setting fire to the house he was renting.

At 11:30 a.m. on May 22, Stoneville, Leaksville and Shiloh Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a split-level residence rented by Dennis Moore, according to a news release. Officials found smoke coming from the eves.

The fire marshal’s office determined that the fire was set intentionally upon further investigation.

Moore was charged with second degree arson and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond on July 5, according to a news release.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.