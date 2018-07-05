Some local business owners see the decision to postpone Greensboro’s downtown fireworks as an opportunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – While many were disappointed by the decision to postpone Wednesday's fireworks, business owners say the belated celebration could be an opportunity.

Jennifer Graf owns Vintage to Vogue Boutique on South Elm Street and said her store saw high foot traffic during Wednesday's Fun Fourth celebration downtown.

"We had a great day in sales, but also people that never even knew we existed just walking through, and hopefully they'll be returning customers," she said.

She said even though the fireworks will be set off on the north side of downtown, she hopes people will take time to explore.

"There's a lot of different stores and restaurants that you should definitely check out so maybe come a little bit earlier enjoy the food trucks enjoy the restaurants and enjoy the retail spaces," Graf said.

A manager with PorterHouse Burger Company in LeBauer Park also said they are considering reworking their schedule Saturday to capitalize on the increased traffic.

Greensboro Downtown Inc. sent a letter to city officials Thursday saying that the decision to postpone was based on a combination of wind and rain.

Food trucks and live music are planned for Saturday's celebration starting around 8 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m.

While resident Don Marlow didn't attend Fun Fourth on Wednesday, he said he plans to come to the fireworks display on Saturday night.

"We're just going to go to two fireworks now, my wife loves to see fireworks so we're going to come to the Greensboro fireworks Saturday night," he said.