Reidsville man arrested, charged with shooting roommate

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested Tuesday, charged with shooting his roommate.

Authorities say Jonathan Shawn Hammonds, 26, of 1365 Harrison Crossroad Loop in Reidsville, N.C., shot his roommate, Steven Anthony Hyler, 26, early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at their home following a fight between the two.

Hammonds is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Hyler was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Hammonds was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.