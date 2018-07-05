× Police investigating after person found shot and injured at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and injured at a home in Greensboro on Thursday.

Officers found the victim at 108 Brook Pine Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. while responding to a shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police press release.

Police have not released the victim’s name, any information about a possible suspect or the details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.