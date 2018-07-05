× Pilot survives plane crash in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Despite going down in a plane crash at a Franklin County airport, a pilot was able to walk away, according to WCNC.

WTVD reported that the single-engine plane began spiraling while attempting to land at the Triangle North Executive Airport near Louisburg. The plane crashed into a treeline about half a mile from the end of the runway.

With only a minor shin injury, the pilot was not transported to a hospital.

BREAKING NEWS: Single engine light sport plane crashed just north of Louisburg Airport. Pilot I’m told walked away to EMS with only minor injury. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tdFeUX1K3s — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 5, 2018

The incident took place at about 4 p.m. on July 5, according to WCNC. Appearances suggested the aircraft’s wings were torn off.

North Carolina Highway patrol is investigating the incident.