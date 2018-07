× Person killed in one-vehicle crash in Denton

DENTON, N.C. — One person was killed Wednesday night after a crash in Denton, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The one-vehicle crash happened at 10:31 p.m. on Flat Swamp Road.

The vehicle went left of center, into a field and rolled several times.

Alcohol was involved and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.