Parents adjusting to changes at Greensboro swim meet, including new format and temporary tent city

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Community Swim Association kicked of its 60th city swim meet on Thursday.

This year, a few things at the three-day event are different.

Instead of waiting inside the Greensboro Coliseum, parents waited in the heat in a tent city right outside the aquatic center.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Coliseum told us other spaces, like the field house, main arena and event center, are being used by USA Gymnastics. That’s why a tent was put up for parents and kids in-between swim meets temporarily this year.

The spokesperson also told us staff tried to make the tent area as comfortable as possible, adding things like fans and turf.

Parents we spoke with had mixed options on the change.

“It's hot out and after swimming you don't want to come back out into the heat and be more exhausted and tired,” said Andrea Fisk, whose daughter was competing.

Richard Dunn also had kids at the meet, but he liked the outside tent space.

“It kind of goes back to the older days when you used to sit out at Lindley pool all the tents were together and swimmers were closer,” Dunn said.

Parents FOX8 spoke with also had mixed options on the schedule change for meets this year.

“Our daughter is going to get here at like 6:45 in the morning and the last race for one of them isn't until 6:45 tonight,” Fisk said. “She’s eight, so that's a little hard for her.”

The meet director told us for safety reasons his team had to change the direction the swimmers faced, which cut down the number of lanes they could use. The decision then prompted them to make the schedule change.

He believes the new schedule will give less advanced swimmers more opportunity to enjoy the event because they can now attend all three days of the event.