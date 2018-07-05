× NC man accused of setting home on fire with 5 children inside

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A Burke County man has been charged with arson after police say he poured gasoline throughout a mobile home with five children inside and then set it on fire, WSOC reported.

Deputies and firefighters scrambled to get to the home Wednesday on Pritchard Drive off U.S. 70 in the Dyartsville community after being told a man had poured gasoline throughout the home and locked himself and five children inside.

When they arrived, officers said the home was not on fire and nobody was hurt.

Police said Floyd Tate, 37, was charged with first-degree arson, communicating threats, and child abuse.

According to the arrest warrant, Floyd Tate told Jessica Tate that “He was going to burn her and the kids and him and then set fire to the house.”

Outside the home, WSOC could see the gasoline can that Tate is accused of using.

Jessica Tate told Faherty that the carpet inside the home caught fire, but Floyd Tate then put it out.

Floyd Tate was given a $100,000 bond but the magistrate ordered he not be released for the first 48 hours, even if he posts bail.