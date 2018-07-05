× NC firefighters, police attacked with firecrackers at apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A holiday celebration took a violent turn on July 4 when partygoers at an apartment complex in Asheville began assaulting firefighters from the Asheville Fire Department with pyrotechnic mortars and Roman candles, WSOC reported.

Police officers called to help with the situation were also assaulted with the same explosive devices. Officers deployed pepper balls to break up the individuals.

No one was hurt during the attack. Several City of Asheville vehicles were damaged by the explosive devices.

Police arrested four people at the scene. Angela Marko was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting public officers.

James Dontae was arrested on suspicion of resisting public officers and possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Mejia and Giovannia Mejia were both arrested for resisting public officers.

The incident is still under investigation.