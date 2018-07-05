× Mother’s secret recording allegedly catches kindergarten teacher calling her 5-year-old a ‘loser’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother in Florida said her 5-year-old son’s teacher called her boy a “loser” and she has a recording of it.

The Miami Herald reported that Kandy Escotto recently transferred her son out of the teacher’s class and he went from getting F’s to receiving excellent grades.

The mother said her son told her about the alleged abuse and she put a recorder in her son’s backpack for four days in October.

She listened to 32 hours of audio and said she heard the teacher humiliating her son.

When Aaron, her son, said he didn’t want to participate in class, the teacher allegedly said, “I don’t care, don’t do it, you think I care? Whatever your mom wants to see, honey, whatever your mom wants to see, you tell me what she wants to see a nice job or she wants to see a loser’s job.”

The mother said she wants disciplinary action against the teacher and the school said it is investigating.