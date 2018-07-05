× Man killed, another lost part of hand in fireworks mishap in SC

CHERAW, S.C. – One person was killed and another seriously injured in Cheraw, S.C., Wednesday night while shooting off fireworks, according to WSOC.

Officers said a 24-year-old man died when an artillery shell hit him in the chest.

Authorities told WSOC that M.C. Gallion III was with friends shooting off fireworks during Fourth of July celebrations at the Dizzy Gillespie Apartments.

Investigators said the group was apparently holding mortar shell launch tubes in their hands and shooting them off. Police said one shell was likely put in backward and burst out the bottom of the tube, hitting Gallion in the chest.

Police said an hour earlier, another person from the same group lost part of his hand in a similar accident and was taken to Charleston for surgery.