DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Davidson County early Thursday morning.

The call came in at 3:23 a.m. about a fire at 148 Coyote Trail.

Three people were home at the time and all three escaped with no injuries.

The entire roof is gone on the right side of the house.

Red Cross arrived to help the family.