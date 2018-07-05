Conservation group works to help the bird population in local gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of people enjoy the great outdoors by watching beautiful birds pass through. The bird population is not what it used to be.

“More than half of our migratory songbirds are on the decline,” said Kim Brand, bird-friendly communities coordinator with Audubon North Carolina.

Part of Brand’s mission working with the Audubon Society is to show gardeners how they can help the bird population.

“Some of the things that you can plant in your yard will actually support those migratory songbirds as they make their journeys, so as they`re traveling south for the winter you can plant American Beautyberry to provide little magenta berries,” Brand said.

Having a strategy for what you grow makes a difference for land birds to have access to a variety of insects.

“The oak tree, the goldenrod, the Beautyberry -those plants are going to have little insects on them that you hardly notice and that’s where the birds are going to be feeding when they’re looking to feed babies in the nest,” Brand said.

Brand says people can still buy native perennials, but should also remember they have options.

“You don’t have to plant your whole yard in native plants. That’s the one thing that I want people to really know is that you can go out and add one purple coneflower, one coral honeysuckle, one goldenrod plant and you’re immediately going to have more insects, more buzzing life in your garden and you’re also going to be supporting your birds.”

For a list of plants that support birds, visit Audubon North Carolina’s website.