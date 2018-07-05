Burlington soccer club heads to the national championships in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – While soccer fever is alive concerning the World Cup, there's a local team heading to the national championships.

The girls 15-and under Burlington soccer club joined about 1,600 teams across the country competing in state tournaments, then they advanced to regionals and now they've made it to the national championships in Indiana.

"It's a really big deal because only four teams in the whole country make it to this point and it's very exciting,” said 14-year-old Allison Mann.

The team is coached by Steve Harrison, who played and coached at UNCG back in the day.

"This may be the most fun year of coaching I've had, I usually coach boys, this is really the first girls team I've coached,” he said.

The team heads to Indiana and is looking to bring home the big trophy.