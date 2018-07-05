Authorities looking for family of boy who was left alone at downtown railway station in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A boy who was left alone at a railway station in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night is responsive, but is unable to speak to officers.

KTLA reported that the boy is believed to be between 6 and 8 years old and police are still looking for his family.

A woman who found the boy said she saw him with a woman who eventually “wandered off” on Wednesday evening, leaving him alone, according to police.

“Unfortunately, she just literally walked straight through the doors and didn't even acknowledge it at all,” said Adrienne Garrett.

She said she notified authorities, who fed the boy, and she stuck around for a while hoping the woman would come back.

The child was eventually placed in the custody of Child Protective Services Wednesday night.