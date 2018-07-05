× Archdale teenager injured in wreck that killed the rest of his family continues to recover

ARCHDALE, N.C. – An Archdale teenager continues to recover after a crash in Utah that killed the rest of his family.

Tyler Bova, 17, is a rising senior at Trinity High School. His family was involved in the crash last month in Scipio, Utah.

Friends said doctors plan to remove tubes from Tyler on Wednesday. His temperature is down and he seems to be healing well from multiple surgeries.

A benefit for Tyler is planned for 5 p.m. Friday, July, 13 at Griffin Farm at 6617 Suits Road in High Point.

The Bova family was on a road trip across the country when they crashed in Utah. Bova’s mother, father and brother all died. Tyler has been in the hospital ever since.

Family and friends told FOX8 that the Bovas had plans to visit sites, friends and family during the 18-day cross-country trip.