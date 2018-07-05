× 49 people became U.S. citizens in Old Salem Fourth of July naturalization ceremony

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 200 people crowded the Old Salem Visitor Center to watch the naturalization ceremony and support the newest citizens of the country on the 242nd birthday of the United States, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

In 2017, Nancy James became a U.S. citizen. This year, on July 4, her older sister, Rosalem Williams, followed in her footsteps and became an American as well.

“My sister encouraged me,” Williams told the Winston-Salem Journal. “I love this place.”

Williams was one of 49 people from countries that included Brazil, Canada, India, Iraq, Singapore, South Sudan, Vietnam, Napal, Iran, Germany and more, who became U.S. citizens Wednesday.