2-year-old dies after getting trapped in car fire in western NC

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers say a young boy died in a vehicle fire along the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway on Tuesday night, WLOS reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a mother from Lenoir was driving west on U.S 74 with her two young children when her vehicle caught fire.

The mother and her 6-year-old daughter escaped the vehicle. But the troopers say her 2-year-old son, who was trapped in the vehicle, died.

Highway Patrol says the mother and her 6-year-old daughter were initially taken to the hospital with critical injuries and then taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem.

Authorities said the fire was due to a vehicle malfunction. Troopers are investigating, but say it is difficult since there is not much left of the vehicle.