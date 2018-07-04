× Woman who said she found nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in her bedroom is recovering from spider bites

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – A woman in Tennessee who said she found nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in her apartment in recovering from several spider bites.

WSMV reported that Angela Wright was rushed to the emergency room days after finding bumps on her chest and arms.

Wright said she could barely talk and was told that she was forming bubbles on her lungs.

“They said if I would have waited a few more hours or maybe until the next morning if I would have made it, I would have had a stroke,” she said.

The apartment complex she lives at said they sprayed the unit, but the spiders apparently came back.

“We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe,” said Wright.