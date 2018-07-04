× Woman accused of selling 7-year-old boy and trying to selling two other children

NUECES COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have arrested a woman accused of selling one child and trying to sell two others.

KRIS reported that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza was jailed under a $100,000 bond in Nueces County on a charge of sale or purchase of a child.

The suspect is accused of selling a 7-year-old boy to two men. Authorities said two more children were in the process of being sold, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl.

Garza was arrested after a raid Friday morning in the Corpus Christi area and may face additional charges. Two other people with the suspect were arrested on drug charges.