Truck crashes into Subway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after a truck crashed into a Subway restaurant in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened as a U.S. Foods truck was turning off Dolley Madison Road and onto Market Street at about 12:40 p.m.

The top corner of the truck, a tractor-trailer, hit the back corner of the building at 5700 W. Market St. during the turn, according to police.

The restaurant was open for business at the time. Damage to the vehicle was minimal. Nobody was injured and the driver was not charged.