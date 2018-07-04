Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The deer whisperer has a new visitor in her yard.

"People can't imagine how small they are but we are talking about the size of a chihuahua," said Sue Allen who we first met on a chilly late winter morning when she introduced us to a wild, tame deer she calls 'Baby Girl.' "We just started calling her baby, they hey baby and then baby girl."

The deer roams the woods around her Randolph County home and every spring turns up with a surprise.

"She has little babies -- just real tiny -- she's had six sets of twins."

The young fawns are pretty skittish and that's alright with Allen. "I want it to stay in the wild and be wild."

Year after year they grow up and join the increasing herd and baby girl continues to come back, everyday for now.

"I know someday she may never come back up," said Allen. "But it's been a lot of fun."