Teen injured in Davidson County wreck remains in critical condition

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old who was injured in a crash in Welcome Tuesday morning remains in critical condition Wednesday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

At 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Rachel Wagner was driving west in a 2007 Honda Civic when the vehicle ran off Bethesda Road while rounding a curb, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway before running off again and crashing into a tree.

Officials do not know if speed or cell phone use was a factor.