Ted Johnson, former PTI executive director who oversaw major growth at airport, dies at 78

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ted Johnson, who oversaw the Piedmont Triad International Airport from 1993 to 2010 and helped turn it into a major distribution hub, has died. He was 78.

Johnson, of Jamestown, passed peacefully on Friday at Heritage Greens Arboretum in Greensboro, according to his obituary.

Johnson oversaw major projects at the airport including a new terminal building in 1982 and the airport’s 9,000-foot runway, according to the Triad Business Journal.

A celebration of Johnson’s life takes place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown United Methodist Church at 403 E. Main Street in Jamestown.

Memorial may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Avenue or Lewy Body Dementia Association at 912 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, Ga.