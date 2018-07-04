× Sunday school teacher accused of child sex offenses at NC church

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has accused a man of committing multiple child sex offenses at the church where he was a Sunday school teacher, WSOC reported.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said multiple charges were filed against 34-year-old Jonathan Young of Benson, including first-degree rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Young was a Sunday school teacher at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said the offenses were first reported in 2014 but go back years. One victim who is now 19 told investigators she was assaulted between the ages of 7 and 15.

Caldwell said an investigation is continuing.

Young is jailed on a $1 million bond.