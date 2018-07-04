× Fireworks in Greensboro postponed due to inclement weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Greensboro has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The show is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday. Parking is at the corner of East Market and North Davie streets.

A line of showers and thunderstorms moving from east to west (opposite of the direction we normally see) is bringing showers and thunderstorm this evening.

An easterly air flow is helping to bring our temperatures down a few degrees. It is also increasing moisture across the state. The combination of this moisture and an approaching cold front from the north will be the main players in our weather over the next few days.

Partly sunny tomorrow with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s tomorrow night. Partly sunny with a 60% chance on Friday, highs in the upper 80s.

The cold front will slide through late Friday night and early Saturday morning. So long as this trend of an early arrival of the front continues, Saturday may turn out pretty good. If the front slows down, the chance for showers or thunderstorms will increase.

Right now we are lowering the chance for rain on Saturday to 30 percent based on an earlier passage of the front. Our southern counties have the best chance to see activity on Saturday with the front pushing through those areas last. Highs near 80 on Saturday.

Sunday through the middle of next week will be dry and sunny with highs from the lower-80s on Sunday and then upper-80s on Monday. Then lower-90s on Tuesday and into the mid-90s Wednesday. Once this heat arrives, it appears it will be hanging around.