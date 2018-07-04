× Police identify man sought in ‘unprovoked’ attack on 12-year-old boy at Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police said they’ve identified the man who assaulted a 12-year-old boy at First Ward Park Friday night.

They said a WSOC viewer helped them identify the suspect as Benjamin Keyser.

He is still not in custody, but police said he’s expected to turn himself in on Wednesday.

“He didn’t really say anything. He just came up to me,” Colton Candee said. “I was very shocked, and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this has never happened to me before.’”

The 12-year-old boy told WSOC he was walking past a man at First Ward Park when the man started acting strangely and mumbled something he couldn’t understand.

“He came up to me and, all of a sudden, he looks at me, like, freaky, and then he grabs my neck with his arm and he flicks me back and I fall on my back,” the boy said.

Detectives believe it was a random and unprovoked act of violence.

The child’s grandmother told WSOC that Candee has had repeated nightmares of the incident but is recovering.

“He’s got scratches and bruises, but we thank God that he’s not hurt worse because it could have been really bad,” Diane Jordan said.

Can you identify this man? He is wanted for physically assaulting a 12-year-old boy Friday night in First Ward Park. Detectives say the assault appears to be random and unprovoked. Anyone with information should call 704-336-5727, Option 7 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. pic.twitter.com/cX4MZQ8JNE — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 3, 2018