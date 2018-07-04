Meet the women who organized the ‘Uncle Sam Jam’ event in High Point that thousands of people attended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – About 16,000 people head to Oak Hollow Festival Park to celebrate Independence Day at the Uncle Sam Jam.

Two women were planning the event well before July 4.

There’s not much on the ground when City of High Point Parks and Recreation employees Julie Luecht and Victoria Garrett get started, but those are the times when their talents shine.

“I can make a plain room or a plain field [and say] ‘hey, this is what it's supposed to look like, this is what we can bring to light,’” Garrett said.

Getting the necessary pieces in place to make sure thousands of people are entertained started back in November.

“First and foremost, you've got to get your fireworks,” Luecht said.

“Since it's my first year taking it over, I wanted to make sure that the biggest portion didn't slip through the cracks,” she said.

Along with lining up activities for families to enjoy, the planning includes addressing public safety – making sure fire, police, and EMS resources are available.

Garrett says seeing the response on the day makes the commitment worth it.

“That's what makes me work hard for it, just to see the smiles on their faces on the actual day of any special event that we head up.”