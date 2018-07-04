× Man killed in US 52 crash in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The person who was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Lexington has been identified.

Salomon Antonio Acuna, 46, was killed in the wreck, which happened on US 52 at Mile Marker 89 (US 64) at about 4:10 a.m. He was a passenger in the car being driven by his nephew, Honorio Antonio Rosales, 21, of Winston-Salem.

According to authorities, Rosales was driving a Honda CR-V southbound in the left lane and went off the left side of the road. The Honda struck a guardrail and went back onto the road, then crossed 64, went off the left side again and struck the bridge and rolled over several times.

Acuna, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Rosales was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Troopers say he survived because he was wearing his seatbelt.

Two other cars hit the Honda once it stopped. One driver was treated at Lexington Memorial Hospital and released, the other driver was not injured.

Rosales, who is Acuna’s nephew, is suspected of driving under the influence. He has been charged with reckless driving and further charges are pending.

US 52 southbound was closed for several hours.