Man accused of keeping women in his garage sentenced to prison for selling drugs; woman also sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man and woman in Florida have been sentenced to prison for selling drugs out the man’s garage, a place where the man also allegedly kept women.

The Miami Herald reported that Lenden Pendergrass, 54, and Heather Loiola, 30, were convicted of selling fentanyl, cocaine and a fentanyl-cocaine mixture that Pendergrass claimed was heroin.

Pendergrass was sentenced Friday to 24 years in federal prison, while Loiola got four years and nine months.

The suspects were not charged with homicide, but authorities said the drugs they sold may be connected to two deaths. Both deaths involved drugs that were allegedly sold by the suspects.

Pendergrass plead guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine; and being a felon unlawfully in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Loiola plead guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.