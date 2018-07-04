Local gymnasts compete in USA Gymnastics Championships at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The USA Gymnastics Championships have returned to the Greensboro Coliseum.
It's a different kind of gymnastics, acrobatic and rhythmic, plus trampoline and tumbling.
A number of athletes are from here in the Piedmont Triad, including some from Team Tumblebees.
Bryce Truhlar won a national championship in 2013 and 2014, while McKenzie Petrich won a national title in 2012.
Every time they get on the trampoline and fling themselves high into the air, they know the risks.
"We try to be really safe", says Truhlar. "Because what we do is dangerous, one wrong turn... if your hip is out of line doing a skill you can easily land on your neck."
Petrich adds, "It's gotten a little better with not being as scared."
The USA Championships continue through Friday.