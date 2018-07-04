Local gymnasts compete in USA Gymnastics Championships at Greensboro Coliseum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The USA Gymnastics Championships have returned to the Greensboro Coliseum.

It's a different kind of gymnastics, acrobatic and rhythmic, plus trampoline and tumbling.

A number of athletes are from here in the Piedmont Triad, including some from Team Tumblebees.

Bryce Truhlar won a national championship in 2013 and 2014, while McKenzie Petrich won a national title in 2012.

Every time they get on the trampoline and fling themselves high into the air, they know the risks.

​"We try to be really safe", says Truhlar. "Because what we do is dangerous, one wrong turn... if your hip is out of line doing a skill you can easily land on your neck."

Petrich adds, "It's gotten a little better with not being as scared."

The USA Championships continue through Friday.