July Fourth recipes: Fireworks Fruit Salad and Big Bang Pasta Salad

A Fireworks of Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups assorted fresh seasonal fruit (a minimum of 5 kinds, all a different color, the more the merrier)

1 each lemon, lime, orange (zest and juice)

Honey, to equal the amount of juice from the lemon, lime and orange

Mint garnish

Method:

Wash and cut fruit to desired shape and size.

Zest and juice the lemon, lime and orange. Add enough honey to equal the juice from the citrus.

Combine all ingredients. Serve chilled with mint garnish

Big Bang Pasta Salad:

Ingredients:

1 # dried spiral pasta, cooked, drained and rinsed

½ cup marinated quartered artichoke hearts

½ cup kalamata olives

½ cup heirloom grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red, yellow, and green pepper diced

½ cup diced pepper jack cheese

¼ cup freshly grated asiago cheese

1/8 cup fresh chopped chives ( or any other fresh herb you prefer)

Your favorite Italian dressing to coat, fresh black pepper to taste.

Method:

Combine all ingredients and serve well chilled. Add more dressing just before service if needed.