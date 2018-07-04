× Indian restaurant to open next week in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mystic Ginger Indian Restaurant is expected to open next week in the former O’Brien’s Deli location at 285 W. Fourth St., according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Co-owner Hasan Furuque is a native of Bangladesh. He is an IT consultant who has lived in Winston-Salem for the past 12 years and dreamed of opening a restaurant here for the past 10.

“We actually registered the domain Mystic Ginger in 2008,” he said. “But we just had trouble finding the right location.”

Furuque said he previously managed a restaurant in England years ago, and his partner, Abdullah Alkafi, is a co-owner of a restaurant in Queens, N.Y.

